Five Mountain West Programs Release New Jerseys Ahead of 2025 Season
Next season, the Mountain West Conference will be a fascinating watch.
As the season rolls around, many teams have been releasing jerseys left and right. Let’s take a look at each one, and get a good sense of each team's identity for next season.
Air Force
The Falcons have dropped what might be the cleanest jersey in college football currently. They released an all black set, outside of the helmet, which is a blue-to-black fade. The helmet says USSF, standing for “United States Space Force.” On the front of the jersey, it says “Space Force” with a Mountain West and Nike logo just above, with a USA flag on the shoulder.
Hawaii
The Rainbow Warriors have just released a beautiful new set. In the past, Hawaii has had a blackout uniform, but created by Under Armour. Recently, they changed back to Nike, who provided uniforms during some of the program's most notable years in the early 2000s. On the helmet, they changed the stripe to a new plant that looks incredible. Under, it states “Braddahood,” a well-known word that the Hawaii program goes by. They have a white version as well, with the same template, but with green sleeves.
San Diego State
The Aztecs changed up their look, taking away the “San Diego State” off the chest. They released two uniforms, one in white and one in black. Now, they have just the primary logo in between the Mountain West and Nike logo, similar to Hawaii. This simple but clean look gives a classy feel for the Aztecs.
New Mexico
The Lobos are changing up their look, slightly, but in a clean way. They used the same template as Hawaii, just with a different font for the “New Mexico” for the white jersey and “Lobos” text on the front of the red one. It looks like they will keep just a gray helmet for each combo, but vary between white and gray pants, depending on the jersey.
San Jose State
The Spartans have made about the slightest change, but it surely looks good. On their home blue jerseys, they tweaked the under armour logo to fit in the middle, similar to some new age under armour jerseys. They also changed the yellow “San Jose State” in the middle to white with a yellow outline.
Many teams have made some big changes, just adding to how incredible this college football season will be, especially in the Mountain West.