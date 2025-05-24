Former Boise State Quarterback Hank Bachmeier Signs With CFL Club
Former Boise State, Louisiana Tech, and Wake Forest quarterback Hank Bachmeier will get his shot at being a professional in the Canadian Football League.
The British Columbia Lions announced this week that Hank Bachmeier had been added to the roster as CFL training camps begin to wind down.
A native of Murrieta, California, Bachmeier signed with the Boise State Broncos in 2019 and spent four seasons with Boise State under head coaches Bryan Harsin and Andy Avalos. He played in 29 games for the Broncos and completed 536 of 870 passes for 6,605 yards and 41 touchdowns with 19 interceptions. After an injury riddled 2022 season, Bachmeir transferred to Louisiana Tech for the 2023 campaign.
He appeared in nine games for Louisiana Tech in 2023, again dealing with an injury. He completed 182 of 269 pass attempts for 2,058 yards and ten touchdowns with five interceptions. For his final college season in 2024, Bachmeir moved to Wake Forest, where he earned the starting job for the Demon Deacons and led them to a 4-8 campaign. He threw for 2,593 yards and 16 touchdowns with ten interceptions last season.
Bachmeier participated in the San Francisco 49ers Rookie Minicamp this spring, but was not signed by the team.
British Columbia play their final preseason game on Friday, May 30 at Edmonton before opening the regular season at home against Edmonton on June 7.