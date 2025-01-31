Former New Mexico Running Backs Shine in East-West Shrine Bowl
Friday's East-West Shrine Bowl in Texas gave many NFL Draft hopefuls the chance to improve their stock ahead of the big event in April. The affair was completely one-sided, as the East team dominated the West team in a 25-0 victory, the first Shrine Bowl shutout since 1969.
Two former New Mexico Lobos running backs were instrumental in the East's win: Jacory Croskey-Merritt and Andrew Henry.
Croskey-Merritt carried 11 times for 97 yards and two touchdowns in the win, earning the game's Offensive MVP honors.
"It's amazing. We all came in for one reason and just to show scouts that we can do this and we were just happy for one another. It was like that all week at practice and it was just good to see those guys excited," Croskey-Merritt said of the team atmosphere during his experience at the All-Star game.
Croskey-Merritt played in 12 games for the Lobos in 2023, rushing 189 times for 1190 yards and 17 touchdowns. He also added seven catches for 72 yards and a receiveing touchdown as a Lobo. College Football Network named him as an All-America Honorable Mention that season.
He transferred to Arizona for the 2024 season, but appeared in only one game due to eligibility issues. He carried 13 times for 106 yards and a touchdown in that one contest. He previously played four seasons at Alabama State.
Henry also carried 11 times, posting 68 yards on Thursday as the game's second leading rusher. The Dallas native rushed for 350 yards and three touchdowns in 2023 with UNM after transferring in from ULM, but ultimately was deemed ineligible for the 2024 season several weeks into the campaign after an alleged mistake by UNM compliance.
Both former Lobos will now have to wait and see if they hear their names called in April's NFL Draft, or possibly seek an opportunity in the UFL or CFL later this Spring.
More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily
Pete Lembo Attributes Buffalo's 2024 Success to ‘Less is More’ Mentality
TRANSFER PORTAL: Notre Dame WR Deion Colzie Signs With Miami (OH)