Former Texas Longhorn RB Savion Red Transfers To Nevada Wolf Pack
Former Texas running back Savion Red has transferred to Nevada, as first reported by Joe Cook of On3 Sports.
The junior signed with Texas as a member of the Longhorns 2022 recruiting class and appeared in 21 games over two seasons in Austin.
Coming out of high school, Red initially committed to SMU, before decommitting and signing with Texas.
The 5-foot-11-inch Red began his career as a wide receiver, hauling in six passes as a redshirt freshman, before making the move to wide receiver prior to the 2023 season. Red established a role as the Longhorns’ short-yardage and wildcat back, rushing for 131 yards on 30 carries during Texas’ 12-win 2023 campaign.
Red also threw a pass for 25 yards in the Longhorns' game against Oklahoma.
Coming out of the high school ranks Red was rated by 247Sports as a three-star prospect and as the No. 137 athlete in the nation, and the No. 206 overall prospect in the state of Texas for the 2022 class.
Red spent the spring with Texas, but spent time battling a hand injury and his listed weight was 241 pounds – compared to 214 pounds he was listed at entering last season. The move to Nevada reunites Red with former Texas linebackers coach and co-Defensive Coordinator Jeff Choate, who took over the Wolf Pack job prior to the Longhorns’ Sugar Bowl contest against Washington and has also added former Longhorn Kitan Crawford this offseason.