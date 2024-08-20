Four G5 Football Players Named Preseason AP All-Americans
In this story:
Ahead of the 2024 college football season, the preseason Associated Press All-America teams were announced Monday. While no G5 players were named to the first team, four were named to the second team: three from the Mountain West Conference and one from the Sun Belt Conference.
Here are the four G5 names who made the cut.
RELATED: STAFF ROUNDTABLE: Top G5 Wide Receivers in 2024
Ashton Jeanty - Junior, RB - Boise State
2023 Stats: 220 carries, 1347 rushing yards, 14 rushing touchdowns, 43 catches, 569 receiving yards, 5 receiving touchdowns
Ricky White - Senior, WR - UNLV
2023 Stats: 88 catches, 1483 receiving yards, 8 touchdowns
Jason Henderson - Senior, LB - Old Dominion
2023 Stats: 170 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks
James Ferguson-Reynolds - Junior, Punter - Boise State
2023 Stats: 49.7 yards per punt
All received postseason All-America honors following the 2023 season by various outlets.
Published