Fresno State Announces 9 TV Designations, 5 Kickoff Times For 2025 Season

Lucca Mazzie

Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs running back Bryson Donelson (26) carries the ball during the third quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
On Thursday morning, Fresno State made a big announcement regarding their 2025 campaign.

The Bulldogs released further details for two non-conference games and seven Mountain West conference contests.

Let’s take a look at the new information:

August 23 at Kansas

In Week 0 of the college football season, the Bulldogs go east to middle America to take on the Kansas Jayhawks. Coming off of a strong end to 2024 where they won four of their last five, Lance Leipold's Jayhawks are hoping to keep building. The game will be scheduled for 5:30 local time, and 3:30 p.m. PT on FOX. It will be Fresno State’s first primetime game of the season.

August 30 vs Georgia Southern

To begin the home campaign, Fresno State will host Georgia Southern of the Sun Belt. With the valley coming together to watch the Bulldogs play, a night game will add to the atmosphere. The game is scheduled for 6:30 local time on FS1. Although Bulldog fans will be excited, Eagles fans may not be as thrilled, as the game will start at 9:30 ET.

October 4 vs Nevada

The Dogs get fortunate with another night game later in the season against the Wolfpack. It will be a 7:30 p.m. PT local start, played on CBS Sports Network.

October 10 at Colorado State

The Bulldogs will play on a Friday night on the road in Fort Collins, Colorado. The Rams will host likely one of the biggest Mountain West games of the year, with many watching. It will be a 7:00 local start, and 6:00 p.m PT.

October 25 vs San Diego State

The Bulldogs will host the Aztecs for an all-California matchup. No start time has been announced for this game, but FOX will have the rights. However, there is no confirmed channel yet, but it will be on one of FOX, FS1, or FS2.

November 1 at Boise State

In likely the Bulldogs biggest game of the year, they will take on archrival Boise State as both teams compete in what will likely have conference title implications. No kickoff time is announced yet, but once again it will be on one of FOX, FS1, or FS2.

November 15 vs Wyoming

We continue to see a trend, as three games in a row, no time is announced, but FOX will have the rights. These game times will likely depend on how good the teams become, as they don’t want to over or under value a game this long before the season.

November 22 vs Utah State

In the final home game of the season, the Dogs will host Utah State for a late conference matchup. The game will be played at 7:30 local time, another night game for the Bulldogs. Aggies fans will have to tune in late though, as it will start at 8:30 p.m. MT.

November 29 at San Jose State

In the final regular season game of the year, the Bulldogs travel north to take on San Jose State in a big time rivalry game. This one will likely decide both teams’ seasons. No time is attached yet, but FOX will once again have the rights to the game.

