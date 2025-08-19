Fresno State Announces Their Captains for the 2025 Season
Fresno State football is less than a week away, and the Bulldogs have announced their captains for the upcoming 2025 season.
Linebacker Jadon Pearson, cornerback Al’Zillon Hamilton, offensive lineman Jacob Spomer, and defensive back Camryn Bracha will be the team's four lead representatives for the upcoming season.
Each player has represented great leadership, ability on the field, proving that they deserve the role. Let’s take a look at the four stars, and not only what they have brought to the Bulldogs, but what they will continue to bring in the coming season.
MORE: Mountain West Football: Week Zero Power Rankings
Pearson is an incoming transfer from Utah State. After beginning his career at Air Force, followed by Utah, and then Utah State, Pearson had a solid year in 2024 with 42 tackles and three tackles for loss. Being a college football player since 2020, Pearson brings veteran experience to the Bulldogs even as a newcomer to the program.
Hamilton has been reported as Fresno State’s best player for the upcoming season. After three years with the Bulldogs, he returns for his senior year, where he hopes to improve his already great numbers. Despite being a corner, who usually doesn't get many solo tackles, Hamilton has gotten 82 over the past two seasons, as well as four interceptions. His veteran leadership and exceptional play contribute to his call as team captain.
Spomer is a former JUCO talent at Diablo Valley College, who transferred to Fresno State after his sophomore year. Spomer has played three years with the Bulldogs, starting every single game but one, all at left tackle. However, his career has been sparked by injuries, meaning his five seasons of college football only count as three of eligibility.
Bracha is going into his senior year, along with the rest of the captains. He is a key player defensively, getting 33 solo tackles over two years of play, even losing time due to injuries. He even got an interception last season against Sac State, in a thrilling victory. This year, he is ready to come back and contribute as the Bulldogs hope to get back to the top of the Mountain West.
These four senior leaders will be ready to help the Bulldogs reach their goals in 2025. Their great play and positive leadership can help Fresno State get back to being a Mountain West frontrunner in the new year under Matt Entz.