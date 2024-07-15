Fresno State Football Head Coach Jeff Tedford Steps Down, Citing Health Concerns
Monday afternoon, the Fresno State football program and head coach Jeff Tedford announced that Tedford will step down from his position. In a statement posted to social media platforms, Tedford cited health concerns as the reason for the decision.
Linebackers coach and assistant head coach Jeff Tedford will be the program's interim coach for the 2024 season.
"It is with sad emotions that following my recent medical check-up, it is clear that due to health concerns, my family and I have made the decision to step aside as Fresno State's head coach and allow someone else to lead the football program," Tedford's statement read.
Over a 16-year college head coaching career, Tedford spent five total seasons as Fresno State's HC. A Fresno State alum, Tedford also spent 1992-1997 on staff as the quarterbacks coach and later the offensive coordinator.
Tedford later spent 11 seasons as the head coach at Cal (2002-2012).
Tedford was first hired as the program's head coach prior to the 2017 season and spent three seasons with the Bulldogs before resigning the position, citing health concerns. Tedford returned to the position following Kalen DeBoer's departure from Fresno for the Washington job prior to the 2022 season.
This past season, Tedford did not join the Bulldogs for the New Mexico Bowl, again citing health concerns, where Skipper led Fresno State to a victory.
All in all, Tedford had a record of 45-22 at Fresno State, with he and his staff winning four bowl games.
The head coaching job at Fresno State becomes the second to open in the Mountain West Conference in the last month following the removal of Blake Anderson at Utah State.
Fresno State are scheduled to open the 2024 season on August 31 at Michigan.