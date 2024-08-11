Fresno State Football Lands 2025 Commitment From Touted Local Athlete
Harold Duvall of Clovis East High School announced his commitment to Fresno State football on Saturday after playing his prep ball about 15 minutes away from the home of the Bulldogs.
Duvall, listed as a 6'3" 190-pound athlete, has a three-star rating from 247Sports. The recruiting outlet also listed Duvall as the #84 overall prospect in the state of California for the class of 2025.
A two-way player, Duvall caught 31 passes for 976 yards and 13 touchdowns as a receiver. Playing free safety, he intercepted three passes last season to go along with 57 tackles. He also returned kickoffs.
Duvall chose the Bulldogs over scholarship offers from Colorado State, Arizona, Boise State, Nevada, San Diego State, San Jose State, Washington, and Washington State.
Duvall's first chance to sign his NLI will be December 4, 2024. Watch some of his high school highlights here.