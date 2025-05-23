Fresno State Football: QB E.J. Warner on Father's Legacy and Bulldogs Offense
Fresno State quarterback Elijah “ E.J.” Storm Warner is a little bit like the last of his kind.
With a sporadic social media presence, zero brand and NIL deals outside of the Bulldog Bread Collective, and no discernible hobbies besides football, the junior quarterback is kind of like a college football relic.
“Growing up with my dad having cameras and attention everywhere, that’s something that I’ve kind of tried to stay away from,” explained Warner. “I’m fine if nobody knows who I am - staying out of the spotlight and letting other people have it, as long as I get to play football.”
A refreshing change from the millions of dollars, thousands of followers and splashy social media announcements that come with the college football territory these days. Instead, Warner chooses to focus on the game, claiming competition is his favorite pastime. Makes sense when your dad is Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner and your mom, Brenda Warner is a former Marine.
“My dad, people know who he is and what he did on the field but for me he’s like having another coach in my back pocket,” shared Warner. “Every single second of the day we’re texting about football. To have another person who has been through it all and can help me in situations - I wouldn’t be here without him. And what he’s taught me about the game through his experiences is priceless.”
His parents handle his football career very differently though.
“My mom couldn’t care less how well I throw a football or how many touchdowns I have, she just loves me as her son which is kind of a cool perspective because there’s been a lot of ups and downs and I know she's always going to be there for me and love me either way - she’s still at every game even though she hates watching me get hit,” chuckled Warner.
Warner’s collegiate career has been a bit of a roller coaster ride, starting as a true freshman at Temple in 2022 and putting up 3,028 yards and 18 touchdowns despite going 3-9 in Stan Drayton’s first year. The next season, the team finished the same but Warner improved to 3,076 yards and 23 touchdowns, averaging just under seven yards per pass.
After two seasons in Philly, Warner transferred to Rice, winning four games in 2024 and finishing with 2,710 yards and 17 touchdowns.
“As a quarterback, he can recognize defenses very quickly and find his best matches,” shared running back Dean Connors, who transferred to Houston after three seasons at Rice. “I loved playing with him because he wasn’t afraid of the check downs and I got a lot of my receptions that way. He leads with his actions, he’s a quiet guy off the field but when it comes to ball, he’s assertive.”
While the results of the 32 college football games Warner has played may not have always met his expectations, the experience and growth he’s gained are poised to be a major asset for the Fresno State Bulldogs this season.
“When I got to Temple, I was a 175-pound freshman just trying to keep up with the speed of the game - I remember my first start against Rutgers just getting killed,” recalled Warner. “The mental side came naturally, especially with my dad’s help, but I had to close the gap physically. Over the last three years, I’ve added 30–35 pounds and really focused on building that strength.”
While Warner works to build chemistry with his wide receivers at Fresno State, a group he calls “hungry,” he also emphasized the running game plan that Bulldogs' offensive coordinator Josh Davis has for this season, which will balance the offense and take some of the pressure off of Warner.
“I really like my offensive coordinator Coach Davis a lot - he came from South Dakota where they ran the ball quite a bit and that’s something that we want to do here,” shared Warner. “It makes my job easier. At my last few stops, we threw the ball a lot, which put a lot on my shoulders. It’s hard to be perfect when you're throwing it 60 times a game.”
Last year, Bulldogs QB Mikey Keene threw for 2,892 yards and 18 touchdowns while the offense averaged 242.5 passing yards per game and only 98.2 rushing yards per game, led by veteran running back Elijah Gilliam who carried the ball 121 times and had eight touchdowns. This season, the Bulldogs will likely double that number with Gilliam, sophomore Bryson Donelson and Arizona transfer Rayshon Luke in the mix.
When asked about the possibility of a fullback on this year’s roster, Warner noted that the Bulldoogs will definitely utilizing some two-back tactics.
So when he’s not breaking down film, studying scheme or talking x’s and o’s with his dad, what does the senior sports management major do?
“If you ask everyone that knows me they would say I don’t have any hobbies besides football,” joked Warner. “I just love to compete - spikeball is a big one for me, pickleball, escape rooms. Every night I call my buddy and we play Jeopardy. That’s kind of what I love to do most, try to find ways to outsmart somebody or beat somebody in something.”
When asked if this was an accurate depiction, Connors confirmed.
“If you can think of a game (darts, spike ball, chess), he’s played it and will compete with anyone who’s willing,” said the Hawaii native. “Although I don’t think he’s ever beat me, he sure loves to compete, which brings good spirit into the locker room.”
Warner truly is an analog guy in a digital world. But after being pressed, he did admit he enjoys movies and actually spent his spring break watching every single movie at the theatre by his house. His favorite flick of all time - Tommy Boy, he and his brother can quote every line.
Given his aversion to social media, the question came up about his dad’s presence on platform X.
“He loves the game of football so much and coaching just takes too much time so that’s kind of his outlet to spread his ideas and his thoughts on the game,” admitted Warner. “But the amount of arguments I’ve seen and the amount of things he’s gotten into with people, random people who have never played the game, arguing all night and then losing sleep over it because he’s mad he was in an argument with some random guy - it’s been funny to watch. Thank goodness I’m not on X a bunch to see it all.”
(The senior Warner could not be reached on X for a comment.)
The Bulldogs have a chance to pull themselves out of the proverbial red this season and Warner could be an integral part of that, despite concerns about his turnover ratio. Fresno State made the postseason for the fourth consecutive season in 2024, but finished 6-7 for their first losing season since 2019.
Ahead of Fresno State's first season under head coach Matt Entz and their last in the Mountain West before joining the Pac-12, the Bulldog faithful hope that Warner's classic approach will translate to the new era of college football. Those who know him well know that he'll be ready.
“Fresno State got a kid with extraordinary character and one of the best brains in college football,” said Connors simply. “That’s who E.J. Warner is.”