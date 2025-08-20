From Scout Team to Spotlight: TE John Michael Gyllenborg Did it the Wyoming Way
In a sport where most Division I football players start suiting up before they lose their baby teeth, John Michael Gyllenborg is an anomaly.
The Wyoming tight end didn’t touch a helmet until his senior year of high school. No Pop Warner, no visions of Friday night lights under the Leawood, Kansas sky, no family legacy of gridiron glory. In fact, football was practically forbidden in the Gyllenborg household.
“My mom never let me play because my grandpa didn’t want me to,” Gyllenborg recalled. “So football was just not part of my life growing up. I didn’t have any desire to do it.”
Basketball was the dream. Baseball was the backup. And the University of Kansas was the holy grail. His grandparents on both sides, parents and three sisters all Rock Chalked in Lawrence.
“I wasn’t that good at basketball, but every kid in my area grew up wanting to play for KU,” Gyllenborg said. “It was my life dream. But I didn’t have the vision.”
MORE: Boise State Football: Jayden Virgin-Morgan Ready For Encore in 2025
His self-proclaimed "delusional" mindset, or what others might just call drive and discipline, culminated in a late start and a new dream that would eventually lead him to Laramie.
Going into his senior year, Gyllenborg’s high school hired a new football coach who knew him as a multi-sport athlete. The coach coaxed him into trying football “just for fun.” His friends had begged him for years. This time, he gave in.
“I tried it and I was really bad at first,” Gyllenborg admitted. “I just didn’t know what I was doing. But they made it easy on me, they said, ‘just run a hitch, a go route, jet sweeps, we’ll make this easy. Let your athleticism do everything else.’”
In just three games before an LCL injury sidelined him, his athleticism and versatility spoke volumes. At one point, his family, who had low expectations prior to his first game, watched in awe as Gyllenborg executed a series where he caught his first ever touchdown pass, kicked the extra point and then took care of the ensuing kickoff. In the 3.5-ish games he played, he was responsible for 25 points, punted a long of 54 yards and caught 10 passes for 212 yards.
That was enough for Wyoming to take a chance.
No real visits. No other offers. COVID had shut everything down. But Craig Bohl and his staff believed.
MORE: Southern Miss Football: Head Coach Charles Huff Talks Recruiting, NIL, & Brett Favre
“The mentality was—you are going to come here and learn how to play ball,” Gyllenborg recalled. “We are going to develop you. There’s not a better school outside the Power Five that you could come to and develop.”
That’s how a kid who had never been in a three-point stance prior to Wyoming ended up on multiple meaningful watch lists ahead of this season - a long way from the young man who threw his first block in freshman fall camp.
“That first week of fall camp my freshman year was the hardest week of my life,” Gyllenborg said. “Just the physicality and not knowing what I was doing, it was overwhelming - going up against guys that had been dreaming about D1 football their whole life.”
He spent two years on scout team, learning from older players like Treyton Welch and grinding through practices where he often felt left behind. But those years built him.
“I tell the young tight ends all the time not to be discouraged about being on scout team,” Gyllenborg said. “You’re going against the one’s defense every day, so you have the opportunity to get better. Iron sharpens iron.”
Current Wyoming Head coach Jay Sawvel has witnessed the evolution firsthand.
“When he got there, he was kind of just a tall, skinny guy that ran well,” Sawvel said. “Now, the gap between how good he can be and where he sees himself has closed. I think he’s starting to realize, ‘yeah, I can be pretty special.’”
The nation first started putting respect on Gyllenborg’s name in 2023, when he caught the game-tying touchdown in double overtime against Texas Tech in the Cowboys first game of the season. He finished that year with 23 catches for 360 yards and three touchdowns.
“The big breakthrough for him was when he caught that tying touchdown against Texas Tech,” Sawvel said. “There’s an astronomical amount of growth he will still do going forward, but he’s a really talented guy.”
Since then, Gyllenborg has become one of Wyoming’s most reliable offensive weapons. By 2024, he had earned All-Mountain West recognition and established himself as one of the league’s premier tight ends, catching passes in traffic, blocking with an edge, and providing steady leadership.
His NFL stock started to flicker on the radar.
“It wasn’t really until this last season that I realized that an NFL dream could be in reach,” Gyllenborg shared. “Last year, all the recognition, it was exciting. But this year, it’s still about my growth and how I can help the team. My position coach, Shannon Moore, has played a huge role in helping me do that.”
Focus on the team: It’s a theme Sawvel returns to often when talking about his tight end.
“In 2025, this is a guy that could have left Wyoming and gone anywhere he wanted to and got paid a lot more than we can pay him,” Sawvel quipped. “But he said to me one time, ‘coach, seriously if you need to take what you are giving me and give it to somebody else to keep them here or to get someone, then do it.’ How many people are doing that?”
Not many. In an era of transfer portal mercenaries and NIL bidding wars, Gyllenborg is a throwback.
MORE: 12 G5 Football Players Named Candidates For Comeback Player of the Year
“There’s not a box that he doesn’t check,” Sawvel added. “Great person, great student, great athlete. Just a really good player. He’s ready to be a pro.”
For Wyoming, 2024 was a bitter pill. The Cowboys stumbled through a tough season, finishing well below expectations. Gyllenborg and his teammates carry that weight into 2025 with a chip on their collective shoulder.
“Last year didn’t go the way we wanted,” Gyllenborg admitted. “We’ve got a chip on our shoulder, we’re not hiding from it or acting like it didn’t happen. This summer we’ve just been working to refine and fix up the things that we might be weaker at.”
Wyoming brought in transfers to shore up depth, while Sawvel and his staff emphasized chemistry and consistency. The Mountain West is a wild one this year with tough, talented teams across the board but with Gyllenborg anchoring the offense, Wyoming expects to compete.
If the Cowboys return to bowl contention, it will be in large part thanks to their six-foot-five, 250-pound tight end who once thought his athletic career would end in a small-college basketball gym.
NFL scouts already see what Wyoming fans know: Gyllenborg is an untapped resource. With his late start, his ceiling is still rising. He’s a field-stretching threat with explosive top speed making him a nightmare for linebackers and size and physicality that pose problems for safeties. He is a creator of mismatches, a big play threat. Expect to see improved in-line blocking this season as well.
“He’ll be off the charts at the combine,” Sawvel predicted.
But Gyllenborg isn’t rushing it.
“All the press and attention doesn’t mean anything until I actually make it to the NFL,” he said. “Right now, I’m focused on the team.”
And maybe that’s the most NFL-ready trait of all.