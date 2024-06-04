Hawaii Football: Big Recruiting Weekend Pays Off With 3 2025 Commitments
This past weekend, the University of Hawaii football program hosted six recruits with strong local ties for official visits. Shortly after, a pair of recruits who made the trip announced heir commitments to join Timmy Chang's program in 2025.
Wide Receiver Brandon Gaea, a native of Hawaii playing for Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, was one of those announced their commitment on X. The 6'1" 185-pound receiver is a three-star recruit, per 247Sports.
Linebacker Aisiah Paogofie of Ewa Beach, the #22 recruit in the state, also announced his commitment to UH over the weekend. The James Campbell High School measures 6'1" and 190 pounds.
Linebacker Zaden Mariteragi, the state's #15 recruit, also announced he would make the trip from Oahu's Kahuku High School for the 2025 season. Mariteragi is also a three-star recruit per 247Sports.
Wide receiver Titan Lacaden of Saint Louis High School (Honolulu) had already committed to UH, but also made his official visit this past weekend.
Hawaii now has five total commitments in the class of 2025. That includes offensive lineman KJ Hallums, a teammate of Gaea at Bishop Gorman.
Hawaii will open the 2024 season on August 24 when they host Delaware State, looking to improve up on a 5-8 season in 2023.