Hawaii Football Hosting 6 Notable Local Recruits This Week
The University of Hawaii football has always placed a special value on developing homegrown players and being uniquely Hawaiian. They will look to continue that trend with their 2025 recruiting class.
The Warriors have two commits in their 2025 class already, both of whom are Hawaii natives. This week (May 30-June 2), six recruits from the state of Hawaii will take official visits to the campus.
Wide receiver Titan Lacaden of Saint Louis High School (Honolulu) has already committed to UH, but will be amongst the group making the short trip.
6'3" 200-pound linebacker Max Fonoimoana, the #3 overall recruit in the state of Hawaii per 247Sports, will make his visit this weekend. Athlete Kaimana Carvalho, the #5 recruit in Hawaii, is also in the group, alongside #15 recruit Zaden Mariteragi, also a linebacker. The three are teammates at Kahuku High School, on the north side of the island of Oahu. Carvalho and Fonoimoana are also scheduled to make a visit to Utah at the same time later in June.
Another linebacker, Aisiah Paogofie of Ewa Beach, will make the trip. Paogofie is listed as the #22 recruit in the state and measures 6'1" and 190 pounds.
The group also includes wide receiver Brandon Gaea, a native of Hawaii, finishing his prep career at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. Bishop Gorman won the MaxPreps High School National Championship this past season.
Hawaii enters their third season under head coach Timmy Chang in 2024. The former Hawaii quarterback has compiled an 8-18 record as head coach.