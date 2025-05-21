Hawaii Football Lands Youngstown State Transfer Receiver Joey Farthing
Hawaii added another weapon to their run-and-shoot arsenal this week.
Wide receiver Joey Farthing announced his commitment to Hawaii this week via X.
"Thankful for all the opportunity and coaches that reached out! Seriously very thankful. Being said my recruitment is closed and I'm heading to Hawaii," Farthing said via the social media platform.
Farthing spent the first three seasons of his college career at Youngstown State after signing with the Penguins in the class of 2022. He prepped at Ohio's Dover High School, where he was the No. 91 overall prospect in the state of Ohio and a two-star recruit, per 247Sports.
During his time with the Penguins, Farthing appeared in 14 games with nine catches for 222 yards with four touchdowns. He redshirted the 2022 season, made regular appearances in 2023, then missed all but one game in 2024 due to injury. YSU's 2024 roster listed Farthing at 6'4" and 200 pounds.
Farthing will have three years of eligibility remaining, per his X account.
Hawaii open the 2025 season on August 23 at home against Stanford. The Rainbow Warriors enter their fourth season under the direction of head coach Timmy Chang, who has a record of 13-25 at his alma mater.