Hawaii Football: RB Tylan Hines Moving To Wide Receiver
During Thursday's continuation of Mountain West Football Media Days, Hawaii head football coach Timmy Chang confirmed that redshirt sophomore running back Tylan Hines will change positions and play wide receiver this upcoming season.
As a true sophomore in 2023, Hines was one of Hawaii's team captains, appearing in four games where he had 27 rushes for 93 yards and had seven catches for 26 yards. He missed the final nine games of the season with an injury, but was able to use his redshirt.
RELATED: Boise State Football: Spencer Danielson Speaks On State Of Mountain West Conference
"He was battling a double ankle injury, two different spots. He just wasn't the same guy," Chang said, comparing his 2023 performance to his breakout 2022. "Tried to throw him out there at Vanderbilt, got injured. Tried to throw him out there at Stanford, got injured. We just made the decision and said ...hey, let's redshirt you, let's get you healthy. But getting the ball to him in space is going to be a problem [for other teams]. His speed as well is just really dynamic...I'm excited to watch him play."
As a true freshman in 2022, Hines ranked second nationally among freshmen in yards per attempt with 7.6 yards per carry and earned an All-Mountain West Honorable Mention.
Hawaii's season begins on August 24 when they host FCS foe Delaware State.