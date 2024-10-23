LINKS: Is Ashton Jeanty The Ideal NFL Draft Pick For The Dallas Cowboys?
Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty has been a dominant force to start the season, averaging over 200 rushing yards per game. That has put him at the front of the Heisman trophy race. When his college career does end, Jeanty is expected to be a hot commodity in April's NFL Draft.
Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus recently named Jeanty as a perfect fit for the Dallas Cowboys, who have the lowest rushing production in the NFL so far this season with 463 yards in three games. The Cowboys are the only team in the NFL without a rush of 20 yards or more at this point in the season. If the season ended this week, Dallas would have the #15 overall pick in April.
"Their backfield committee of Rico Dowdle, Ezekiel Elliott and Deuce Vaughn simply isn’t getting the job done. Fortunately, they may have a chance to draft the best running back in college football."- Dalton Wasserman, Pro Football Focus
