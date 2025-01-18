Mock Draft Sends UNLV's Ricky White III To Cleveland Browns in Round 7
As with most NFL Draft classes, several standouts from the Group of Five are strong candidates to sneak into the later round of the 2025 event. One such candidate is 6'1" UNLV Rebels' wide receiver Ricky White III. After three standout seasons in Las Vegas and helping lead the Rebels to two appearances in the Mountain West championship game, White was included by DraftCountdown.com this week in a seven-round mock draft for the Cleveland Browns. White was projected as a seventh-round selection and the 256th overall pick.
"White is a speedy receiver with good route-running ability and separation skills. He adds depth to the Browns’ receiving corps and could potentially develop into a slot receiver. White is also one of the best special teams players in this class." -- Brad Menendez, DraftCountdown.com
After transferring from Michigan State prior to the 2022 season, White appeared in 33 games for UNLV. He earned First-Team All-Mountain West honors twice. He caught 188 passes for 2769 yards with 22 touchdowns. He became the first player in UNLV history to post multiple 1,000-yard receiving seasons, earning First-Team All-America honors in 2023 and Second-Team All-America honors in 2024.
White also earned the honor of Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Year in 2024, blocking four punts/kicks. He returned one of those blocked punts for a touchdown and another netted the Rebels a safety.
The Marietta, Georgia native is scheduled to participate in the East-West Shrine Bowl on January 30.
The 2025 NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 24 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
