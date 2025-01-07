Mountain West Conference and NIU Football Announce Huskies' Membership For 2026
The Northern Illinois Huskies' football program is officially joining the Mountain West Conference for the 2026 season. NIU's board of trustees approved the MWC's $2 million membership fee on Tuesday.
"We are excited about adding the Northern Illinois University football program to the Mountain West," said MW Commissioner Gloria Nevarez in a statement. "In evaluating NIU, the MW Board of Directors and Directors of Athletics carefully considered and were impressed by its history of football success and its commitment to academic excellence. NIU shares the Mountain West's vision of balancing academic performance with athletic competitiveness and prioritizing opportunities for an outstanding student-athlete experience both on and off the playing field."
NIU head football coach Thomas Hammock also added his own words of excitement. Hammock has led the program to three bowl appearances during his six seasons, including back-to-back appearances over the last two seasons. Northern Illinois has gone 27-25 over the last four years, which include three bowl berths.
"What a great opportunity for NIU football," said NIU head coachThomas Hammock, who completed his sixth year as head coach at his alma mater in 2024. "Thank you to the Mountain West, to Sean [Frazier], President Freeman and the Board for making this commitment to our program. I think this move and the interest in NIU Football is a testament to what we've done in the past and what we have the capacity to do in the future. As both the head coach and as an alum, it's extremely important to me that NIU football is able to compete at the highest level for conference and national championships. Moving to the Mountain West, especially with all the changes we're seeing in college football right now, sets NIU up to do that."
It is not yet known what conference will house NIU's other sports, which will also leave the Mid-American Conference.
As of now, the Mountain West has nine football members for 2026: Air Force, Hawai'i, Nevada, New Mexico, NIU, San Jose State, UNLV, UTEP and Wyoming.
NIU explained their reasoning for leaving the Mid-American Conference after an 18-year stint with a lengthy statement that included the following section.
"In order to remain relevant and competitive in the current environment, it became imperative to examine – and to determine how to maximize every revenue stream to ensure the sustainability – and the level of excellence - for all Huskie programs. Administrators were challenged to think outside the box and to identify ways in which NIU could ensure that its student-athletes continue to excel academically and athletically. The move to the Mountain West provides multiple opportunities and benefits to our program and athletes.During that process and once there was interest from the Mountain West in Huskie Football, we felt very comfortable with the resources that are involved. We feel very comfortable that there will be more resources for all of our programs. The financial considerations and how that will benefit NIU was a key component as we talk about sustainability in this new college athletics environment."
