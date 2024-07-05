G5 Football Daily

Mountain West Conference Announces Additional Media Partner For 2024 Football Season

Joe Londergan

Dec 2, 2023; Las Vegas, NV, USA; The Mountain West conference logo on the field at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
The Mountain West Conference announced this week that the league had reached a multi-year partnership agreement with TNT Sports. The agreement will bring 14 Mountain West football games to truTV and Max in 2024, the first year of the agreement.

This agreement supplements the league's previously announced 49-game national television package on CBS Television Network, CBS Sports Network, FOX and FOX Networks.

The 14 games being broadcast on truTV and Max this season are listed below. The Mountain West plans on announcing more broadcast details for regional markets later this summer.

Thursday, Aug. 29 - Sacramento State at San José State - 7 p.m. PT
Saturday, Aug. 31 - Texas A&M Commerce at San Diego State - 5 p.m. PT
Saturday, Sept. 7 - Idaho at Wyoming - 1:30 p.m. MT
Saturday, Sept. 7 - Georgia Southern at Nevada - 4 p.m. PT
Saturday, Sept. 14 - Kennesaw State at San José State - 4 p.m. PT
Saturday, Sept. 14 - New Mexico State at Fresno State - 7:30 p.m. PT
Saturday, Sept. 21 - UTEP at Colorado State - 3 p.m. MT
Saturday, Sept. 21 - Fresno State at New Mexico - 6:30 p.m. MT
Saturday, Oct. 5 - Nevada at San José State - 4:30 p.m. PT
Saturday, Oct. 12 - San José State at Colorado State - 1:30 p.m. MT
Saturday, Oct. 12 - Air Force at New Mexico - 5 p.m. MT
Saturday, Oct. 19 - New Mexico at Utah State - 2 p.m. MT
Saturday, Oct. 26 - San José State at Fresno State - 5 p.m. PT
Saturday, Nov. 2 - Wyoming at New Mexico - 2 p.m. MT

