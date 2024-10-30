G5 Football Daily

Mountain West Conference Football Power Rankings - Week 10

Sep 28, 2024; Boise, Idaho, USA; BSU student section shows support for Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty (not pictured) during the second half against the Washington State Cougars at Albertsons Stadium. Boise State defeated Washington State 45-24. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2024; Boise, Idaho, USA; BSU student section shows support for Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty (not pictured) during the second half against the Washington State Cougars at Albertsons Stadium. Boise State defeated Washington State 45-24. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-Imagn Images
1. Boise State

2. Colorado State

3. UNLV

4. Fresno State

5. San Diego State

6. San Jose State

7. New Mexico

8. Hawai’i

9. Nevada

10. Wyoming

11. Utah State

12. Air Force

The matchup we all were looking forward to came and went as Barry Odom’s UNLV defense about as good of a job as he could have expected in defending Boise State’s star running back Ashton Jeanty. However, the Broncos’ back still accounted for 128 yards and a touchdown in Boise State’s 29-24 win.

That win moves Boise into first place with a very real chance at going undefeated down the stretch and capturing the Group of Five spot in the College Football Playoff.

Colorado State earns the nod over UNLV for the time being as they’re now 3-0 in league play with their 17-6 win over New Mexico. Jay Norvell’s club doesn’t have to face Boise State or UNLV in the regular season, so there’s a chance that they could run the table and play for a league title.

Fresno State’s decisive win over San Jose State helps the Bulldogs move up a couple of spots. Quarterback Mikey Keene bounces back with a 275-yard performance in the win over the Spartans. Lastly, Hawai’I picks up a crucial third win in their hopes to earn a bowl berth, defeating Nevada 34-13, which gives them a boost in the rankings.

