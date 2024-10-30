Mountain West Conference Football Power Rankings - Week 10
1. Boise State
2. Colorado State
3. UNLV
4. Fresno State
5. San Diego State
6. San Jose State
7. New Mexico
8. Hawai’i
9. Nevada
10. Wyoming
11. Utah State
12. Air Force
The matchup we all were looking forward to came and went as Barry Odom’s UNLV defense about as good of a job as he could have expected in defending Boise State’s star running back Ashton Jeanty. However, the Broncos’ back still accounted for 128 yards and a touchdown in Boise State’s 29-24 win.
That win moves Boise into first place with a very real chance at going undefeated down the stretch and capturing the Group of Five spot in the College Football Playoff.
Colorado State earns the nod over UNLV for the time being as they’re now 3-0 in league play with their 17-6 win over New Mexico. Jay Norvell’s club doesn’t have to face Boise State or UNLV in the regular season, so there’s a chance that they could run the table and play for a league title.
Fresno State’s decisive win over San Jose State helps the Bulldogs move up a couple of spots. Quarterback Mikey Keene bounces back with a 275-yard performance in the win over the Spartans. Lastly, Hawai’I picks up a crucial third win in their hopes to earn a bowl berth, defeating Nevada 34-13, which gives them a boost in the rankings.
