Mountain West Conference Football Power Rankings - Week 11
1. Boise State
2. Colorado State
3. UNLV
4. San Diego State
5. San Jose State
6. Fresno State
7. Hawai’i
8. New Mexico
9. Wyoming
10. Utah State
11. Nevada
12. Air Force
Not much of a change in our Mountain West power rankings this week, as we inch ever closer to a conference title game that will feature Boise State and Colorado State.
The Broncos continue to roll as they defeat San Diego State, 56-24. Boise State superstar running back Ashton Jeanty rushed for 149 yards and quarterback Maddux Madsen threw for over 300, moving the team to the No. 12 spot in the final Associated Press rankings.
All eyes will be on the Broncos come Tuesday as the first College Football Playoff rankings will be revealed.
Jay Novell and Colorado State remain unbeaten in league play as the Rams soundly beat Nevada, 38-21. The Rams’ offense looks somewhat different without star wide receiver Tory Horton, as running backs Avery Morrow and Justin Marshall combined for three scores on the ground.
Fresno State suffered a tough loss on Saturday as Braden Schrager and Hawai’I pick up a road victory against the Bulldogs. The win isn’t quite enough to help the Warriors leapfrog Fresno, but they do move up a spot as they earn their fourth win of the season.
