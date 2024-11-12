Mountain West Conference Football Power Rankings - Week 12
1. Boise State
2. Colorado State
3. UNLV
4. San Jose State
5. Fresno State
6. San Diego State
7. New Mexico
8. Hawai’i
9. Wyoming
10. Utah State
11. Nevada
12. Air Force
For a brief moment, it looked as if Nevada could send major shockwaves through the Group of Five landscape. Jeff Choate’s club has been scrappy all season and pushed No. 12 ranked Boise State to the brink, before Broncos superstar running back Ashton Jeanty put the team on his shoulders. Jeanty’s 209 rushing yards were needed in order for Boise to hold off Nevada.
Colorado State was off over the weekend, so the top two teams in the league hold as we’re one week closer to a Boise State/Colorado State championship contest.
UNLV almost fell to Hawai’i, who were looking for back-to-back upset wins. Hajj-Malik Williams’ 297 total yards and two scores helped the Rebels fend off the Warriors, who took a brief third-quarter lead before UNLV pulled away.
The most prolific outing of the weekend came as San Jose State quarterback had 395 yards passing, leading the Spartans to a 24-13 win over Oregon State, clinching bowl eligibility for San Jose State. The major movement in the power rankings comes via New Mexico’s win over San Diego State that saw Lobos quarterback Devon Dampier’s fourth-quarter TD pass to Ryan Davis seal the victory for New Mexico.
