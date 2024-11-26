Mountain West Conference Football Power Rankings - Week 14
1. Boise State
2a. Colorado State
2b. UNLV
4. Fresno State
5. San Jose State
6. New Mexico
7. San Diego State
8. Hawai’i
9. Utah State
10. Wyoming
11. Air Force
12. Nevada
Remember how we were one week closer to a Boise State/Colorado State Mountain West Championship game?
Well, Fresno State’s 28-22 win over the Rams just threw a slight curve at those plans.
Bulldogs’ quarterback Mikey Keene’s two TDs and running back Bryson Donelson had a career-high 150 yards rushing and a TD on 13 carries on Saturday night – helping Fresno outlast CSU, who were led by quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi’s 302 passing yards – which came on 25-of-50 passing.
Boise State held up their end of the bargin, as the Broncos squeaked out a four-point victory at Wyoming. Heisman hopeful Ashton Jeanty rushed for 169 yards in guiding his team to the win.
As a result, the Broncos will host the MWC championship game.
The scenarios entering the final week of play as to who they’ll face are as follows: Colorado State (7-4, 5-1 MW) and UNLV (9-2, 5-1 MW) are the only two teams still in the running for the second spot in the game.
Because neither team faced each other, there are no head-to-head tiebreaker scenarios to consider. If CSU wins and UNLV loses, they’re in. If the Rebels win and the Rams lose, they’ll head to Boise.
If both teams win, then they both will have to wait on the final College Football Playoff rankings to see who is ranked higher. Should both teams lose, then the MWC’s computer metrics will decide who faces Boise State.
With San Diego State and San Jose State’s losses, Fresno gets the bump in this week’s rankings. Lastly, Air Force gets the bump over Nevada by virtue of their 22-19 win over the Wolfpack.
More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily
What The Mountain West Title Race Looks Like Entering Final Week of the Season
TAKEAWAYS: #12 Boise State Football Hangs On At Wyoming 17-13
AP POLL: Boise State #11, Tulane #18, UNLV #21, Army #25 After Week 13 Results