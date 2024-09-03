Mountain West Conference Football Power Rankings - Week 2
1. UNLV
2. Boise State
3. Fresno State
4. Colorado State
5. Air Force
6. Wyoming
7. San Diego State
8. Utah State
9. Nevada
10. Hawai’i
11. San Jose State
12. New Mexico
It’s only week one, so nothing is permanent here.
However, Boise State needed each of Ashton Jeanty’s six touchdowns to get out of Statesboro, GA and Georgia Southern with a win. Give the Broncos credit for taking on the early season challenge against an FBS team.
Although Houston are certainly in a rebuild, Barry Odom and UNLV went into a Big 12 venue and left with a decisive win over the Cougars.
That gives the Rebels the top spot in this week’s rankings.
Fresno State went into the Big House and had chances, but didn’t have enough to score the upset, so they hold firm as does Colorado State at the four spot.
Jay Norvell’s club took it on the chin against a Texas team that very well may be an SEC title contender.
The biggest change is Nevada, who make the leap up a couple of spots after a strong two-week showing that saw the Wolfpack push SMU to the brink and follow that up with a win at Troy.