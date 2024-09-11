Mountain West Conference Football Power Rankings - Week 3
1. UNLV
2. Boise State
3. Fresno State
4. Colorado State
5. Air Force
6. Utah State
7. San Diego State
8. Wyoming
9. Nevada
10. Hawai’i
11. San Jose State
12. New Mexico
Entering week three, there’s a little bit of shifting of the rankings in the middle of the pack.
At the top of the conference, UNLV continues to look as if they’ll be a serious contender for the Group of Five spot in the College Football Playoff – and Ricky White deserves real consideration as a Biletnikoff Award finalist.
Boise State got everything they could have asked for from star running back Ashton Jeanty, but couldn’t get enough from Maddux Madsen to get the upset over Oregon.
With Wyoming, Nevada and San Diego State losing, there’s some shuffling of the spots there. Jeff Choate’s Wolfpack continue to look as if they’re going to be a tough team weekly, while Wyoming’s loss to Idaho is a bit on the disappointing side, regardless of the first-year staff.
This weekend’s slate of games should provide some real insight as to where the league stands once the meat of conference play kicks off.