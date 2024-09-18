Mountain West Conference Football Power Rankings - Week 4
1. UNLV
2. Boise State
3. Fresno State
4. San Jose State
5. Air Force
6. Colorado State
7. Utah State
8. San Diego State
9. Wyoming
10. Nevada
11. Hawai’i
12. New Mexico
Well, it’s been an eventful week for Mountain West Conference and none of it has to do with on-field play. Stay plugged into G5FootballDaily for more on that, but in the meantime — that’s a Gloria Nevarez concern for the time being.
Not too much in the way of shifts here, as several of the losses suffered were expected.
New Mexico, Air Force, SDSU and Wyoming took double-digit losses. While you would have liked to have seen better outings, we’ll revisit next week.
Colorado State gets bumped down a spot because quite frankly, Jay Norvell’s team should have put forth a better showing. They’ll need to get back to the drawing board after an embarrassing loss to rival Colorado.
The only other team that possibly could have dropped is Nevada, but I’m taking a wait-and-see approach with a young club under a new coach in Jeff Choate.