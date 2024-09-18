G5 Football Daily

Mountain West Conference Football Power Rankings - Week 4

G5 Football Daily Staff

Sep 13, 2024; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; UNLV Rebels quarterback Matthew Sluka (3) runs the ball against Kansas Jayhawks defensive end Dean Miller (45) during the first half at Children's Mercy Park. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Sep 13, 2024; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; UNLV Rebels quarterback Matthew Sluka (3) runs the ball against Kansas Jayhawks defensive end Dean Miller (45) during the first half at Children's Mercy Park. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
In this story:

1. UNLV

2. Boise State

3. Fresno State

4. San Jose State

5. Air Force

6. Colorado State

7. Utah State

8. San Diego State

9. Wyoming

10. Nevada

11. Hawai’i

12. New Mexico

RELATED: Sun Belt Conference Football Power Rankings - Week 4

Well, it’s been an eventful week for Mountain West Conference and none of it has to do with on-field play. Stay plugged into G5FootballDaily for more on that, but in the meantime — that’s a Gloria Nevarez concern for the time being.

Not too much in the way of shifts here, as several of the losses suffered were expected.

New Mexico, Air Force, SDSU and Wyoming took double-digit losses. While you would have liked to have seen better outings, we’ll revisit next week.

Colorado State gets bumped down a spot because quite frankly, Jay Norvell’s team should have put forth a better showing. They’ll need to get back to the drawing board after an embarrassing loss to rival Colorado.

The only other team that possibly could have dropped is Nevada, but I’m taking a wait-and-see approach with a young club under a new coach in Jeff Choate.

Published
G5 Football Daily Staff

G5 FOOTBALL DAILY STAFF

Home/Mountain West