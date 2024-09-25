Mountain West Conference Football Power Rankings - Week 5
1. Boise State
2. Fresno State
3. UNLV
4. San Jose State
5. Colorado State
6. San Diego State
7. Nevada
8. Hawai’i
9. Air Force
10. Utah State
11. Wyoming
12. New Mexico
If you’re a Mountain West Conference football fan and you see commissioner Gloria Nevarez at an establishment that sells adult beverages, it might be kind to offer her a drink on the house.
After the news that the MWC was being raided by the Pac-12 Conference last week, there was hope on the horizon that several teams pledged to stay in the league. Now, the news that has sent shockwaves through the Group of Five landscape and potentially has College Football Playoff implications is that UNLV starting quarterback Matthew Sluka has decided to pursue a transfer.
Now, without a key piece of the team’s 4-0 start, it’s extremely fair to question whether the Rebels can make it to the finish line unscathed. Just like an injury to a player, Sluka’s decision to sit out the rest of the season is taken into consideration and unfortunately, I’ll give the nod to Boise State and Fresno over UNLV.
Both the Broncos and Bulldogs are coming off of solid wins.
It was good to see Jay Norvell’s club get back in the win column with a 10-point win over UTEP, although a more convincing win would have been even better over a rebuilding Miners team. San Jose State nearly got the victory over a solid Washington State club, so they’ll remain in place as well.