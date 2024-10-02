Mountain West Conference Football Power Rankings - Week 6
1. UNLV
2. Boise State
3. San Jose State
4. Fresno State
5. Colorado State
6. San Diego State
7. Nevada
8. Hawai’i
9. Wyoming
10. New Mexico
11. Air Force
12. Utah State
RELATED: Boise State's Ashton Jeanty Has Fourth-Best Heisman Odds After Week 5
After two weeks of headlines in the league that were dominated by off-field news, it was nice to see on-field action take the majority of the spotlight in the Mountain West.
Let’s start with UNLV, who managed to not only beat Fresno State following the departure of starting quarterback Matthew Sluka – they embarrassed the Bulldogs by beating them 59-14. New Rebels starter Hajj-Malik Williams rushed for 100 yards and star wideout Ricky White led the game with 127 receiving yards.
The conference should take great pride in Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, who is a legitimate Heisman candidate and continues to power the No. 25 Broncos.
New Mexico picks up a win over rival NM State and Wyoming beats Air Force, which allows for some movement in the back end of the power rankings.
More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily
OFFICIAL: UTEP Announces Move To Mountain West Conference
Sun Belt Conference Football Power Rankings - Week 6
NFL Draft: Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty Projected To Houston Texans in Round 1