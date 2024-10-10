Mountain West Conference Football Power Rankings - Week 7
1. Boise State
2. UNLV
3. San Jose State
4. Fresno State
5. Colorado State
6. San Diego State
7. Nevada
8. Hawai’i
9. Wyoming
10. New Mexico
11. Air Force
12. Utah State
Is it too early to start the countdown to October 25 yet?
After the weekend of play that saw No. 25 UNLV lose a heartbreaker in overtime to Syracuse and Boise State continue to roll behind the play of Heisman Trophy candidate Ashton Jeanty – you would like to see what comes of the matchup between those two teams on the 25th.
Until then, San Jose State keeps pace with both teams as the Spartans move to 4-1 and 2-0 in conference against a scrappy Nevada team.
Boise earns the nod right now as they have the conference’s best player and have looked the best so far, while I’ll give UNLV another week to see how they look at Utah State before making a decision on moving the Spartans up.
Colorado State loses in double overtime and Nevada’s four-point loss keeps them in place in the middle of the pack.
Hawai’i could have moved up with the upset of SDSU, but instead they’ll hold firm along with New Mexico, Air Force and Utah State.
