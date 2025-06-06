Mountain West Football: Post-Spring Power Rankings
After a stellar season which saw Boise State earn the Group of Five bid in the College Football Playoff and standout Broncos’ running back Ashton Jeanty selected sixth overall in the NFL Draft, the Mountain West Conference should again be full of exciting teams in 2025.
The upcoming season will be the final campaign for the current incarnation of the league. Five schools – Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State, and Utah State – will all depart the Mountain West after 2025 to join the Pac-12 Conference.
Led by head coach Spencer Danielson, the Broncos will be a factor in the league championship race. Several programs will be gunning to unseat Boise State at the top of the conference.
After a successful two-year stint at UNLV, head coach Barry Odom moved on to Purdue, opening the door for former Florida head coach Dan Mullen to take over in Las Vegas.
While Colorado State will have to replace star wideout Tory Horton, head coach Jay Norvell returns quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi for his third year as Rams’ starting quarterback.
Fresno State begins the Matt Entz era as interim head coach Tim Skipper wasn’t retained following a 6-7 mark last year. The Bulldogs will also need to bring in a new starting quarterback with the departure of former starter Mikey Keene.
Nevada enters year two of Jeff Choate’s tenure and the Wolf Pack will look to surge after suffering six one-score losses last year.
While Air Force head coach Troy Calhoun marks 19 seasons with the Falcons, the MWC sees Entz, Mullen and Jason Eck (New Mexico) join the league, while former Lobos head coach Bronco Mendenhall moves within the conference to take over at Utah State.
Here’s an early offseason ranking of the MWC with fall camp quickly on the horizon.