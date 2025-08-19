Mountain West Football: Week Zero Power Rankings
The Mountain West Conference had two of the best storylines in college football in 2024: Ashton Jeanty and Boise State lifting the trophy once again, UNLV establishing themselves as a top group of five playoff contenders in the future. However, just five of the conferences’ 12 teams reached a bowl game.
However, offseason discussions of many Mountain West teams leaving the conference for the Pac-12 have turned from talks to reality. For five programs, it will be the last time they see the ‘MW’ logo on their home fields.
College football begins in under three weeks, and teams are hard at work on the practice field, getting ready to perform on the big stage. With the future of the conference in question, the league could once again provide some of the sport's most interesting matchups ant stories.
It all starts in Week Zero with three Mountain West games on Saturday, August 23. UNLV host Idaho State in a contest put together at the last minute. Fresno State then head to Kansas in what can be an early statement for Bulldogs head coach Matt Entz and the league itself. Finally, Stanford plays Hawaii in Honolulu as the Rainbow Warriors try to take their first step toward bowl eligibility.
Since our post-spring power rankings, we have not seen too much change, outside of a few transfers coming in and out, and coaches and players establishing themselves early into fall camp. But as we get ready for the season, here are our preseason 1-12 power rankings
- Boise State
- UNLV
- San Jose State
- Colorado State
- Fresno State
- Air Force
- Hawaii
- San Diego State
- Utah State
- Wyoming
- Nevada
- New Mexico