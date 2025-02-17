National Outlet Says Boise State-Notre Dame Will Define Broncos' Football Season
After a 12-2 campaign that included their second consecutive Mountain West Conference title and a trip to the College Football Playoff, the Boise State Broncos will again have high expectations for themselves in 2025. In addition to their final conference schedule as a member of the MWC (yet to be released), the Broncos will play a fairly difficult non-conference schedule, including home games against Eastern Washington and Appalachian State, as well as road dates at South Florida and Notre Dame.
After being tabbed as the #24 team in the nation in ESPN's Way-Too-Early top 25 for the 2025 season, the outlet named the Broncos' October 4 clash with the Fighting Irish as the "season-defining" matchup for Spencer Danielson's upcoming campaign.
"With no Ashton Jeanty in tow, this game will be a proving ground for how coach Spencer Danielson, quarterback Maddux Madsen and the rest of the Broncos will be able to maintain their momentum following a playoff berth last year. Boise will certainly enter as underdogs to what should be another title-contending Notre Dame squad, but if there's any position the Broncos are comfortable in, it is that one." -- ESPN's Paolo Uggetti
The Fighting Irish also reached the College Football Playoff in 2024, ultimately falling to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the national championship game. Their only regular season loss came at the hands of another G5 team, the Northern Illinois Huskies, in South Bend, on September 7, 2024.
Boise State's trip east will be the first-ever contest between the two nationally-renowned programs. It will also be the first game for Bronco football played in the state of Indiana.
