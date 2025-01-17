New Mock Draft Sends Boise State's Ashton Jeanty To Las Vegas Raiders At #6 Overall
Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty has consistently impressed fans and analysts alike throughout his college career, finishing as the Heisman runner-up and leading the Broncos to a College Football Playoff berth in 2014. Now, as Jeanty moves on to the professional ranks, he's widely expected to be a first-round selection in April's NFL Draft.
Several Mock Drafts from national analysts have predicted Jeanty's selection by the Dallas Cowboys at #12 overall. However, Kyle Crabbs of The 33rd Team projects Jeanty could go slightly higher to the Las Vegas Raiders with the sixth overall selection.
"For a team with little offensive identity outside of Brock Bowers and the threat of 12 personnel, Jeanty suddenly evolves that offense into a major matchup headache for the nickel-heavy defenses across the league." -- Kyle Crabbs
Las Vegas had the fewest rushing yards in the NFL in 2024 with 1357.
If Jeanty were to be selected sixth overall, he would be the highest NFL Draft selection in Boise State history and their sixth all-time first-round pick.
Jeanty led the FBS in rushing yards in 2024 with 2,601 and finished second in rushing touchdowns with 29. He also won the Maxwell Award and the Doak Walker Award in 2024.
The 2025 NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 24 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily
Texas State Promotes Keopple to Offensive Coordinator, Martinez Returns As Assistant
TRANSFER PORTAL: Ole Miss RB Matt Jones Lands At Southern Miss For 2025
NFL Draft: Is East Carolina's Shavon Revel A Perfect Fit For the Vikings?