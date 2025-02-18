New Report Suggests Highest-Ranked G5 Conference Champion's Place in a 14-Team Playoff
The 2024 season marked the first year of the expanded, 12-team College Football Playoff that included a guaranteed spot for the highest-ranked conference champion from the Group of Five. After winning the Mountain West title and compiling a record of 12-1, the Boise State Broncos reached the #9 spot in the CFP selection committee's rankings.
Getting to that point made them the third-highest-ranked conference champion, giving them the #3 seed in the tournament and a matchup against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Fiesta Bowl. That game resulted in a 31-14 loss for the Broncos.
With college football now in the offseason, leaders from the Big Ten and SEC are reportedly set to begin talks about how to further change the CFP in the 2026 season and beyond. In a new report from ESPN's Heather Dinich published Tuesday morning, sources from within those conferences indicate that the playoff is likely to expand to 14 teams. However, criteria for those playoff selections are likely to be different than what we saw in 2025 and 2026.
"A popular model floated publicly includes four guaranteed teams each from the Big Ten and SEC, two teams each from the Big 12 and ACC, one spot for the highest-ranked Group of 5 champion, and one at-large spot, which could go to Notre Dame if the Irish were ranked high enough for inclusion." -- Heather Dinich, ESPN
This model would also only give two teams first-round byes as opposed to four, in addition to cutting six of the seven at-large bids that were present in the 2024 playoff. This would also mean that unless the highest-ranked G5 champion is ranked in the #1 or #2 spot, the possibility of a bye for a G5 team is out the window.
In the coming months, the picture of the College Football Playoff's future will solidify. Whatever form that takes, expect the G5's chances of winning an FBS national championship to become even slimmer than they already are. Financially though, landing a team in the college football playoff remains the biggest goal for the Mountain West, AAC, CUSA, Sun Belt, and MAC to strive for. Boise State landed the Mountain West roughly $8 million from reaching the Fiesta Bowl in 2024.
