NFL Draft: After Free Agent Moves, ESPN Writer Bumps Ashton Jeanty To #6 in New Mock Draft
NFL Free Agency and offseason trades have given league members the opportunity to add veteran players to their roster before addressing more of their needs in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Needing to address several holes in their roster, the Las Vegas Raiders potentially found their starting quarterback (at least for a little while) by trading for Seattle's Geno Smith. Now, the Raiders need a running back that can really get their offense moving under new head coach Pete Carroll.
The Raiders' recent moves and other shifts in the current pro player market have prompted several NFL writers to redo their 2025 mock drafts, including ESPN's Field Yates. Last month, Yates projected Boise State star Ashton Jeanty to be selected by the Denver Broncos with the twentieth selection. In a new mock draft released this week, Yates moved Jeanty to the No. 6 spot, occupied by the Raiders.
"A Pete Carroll-coached team is always going to make the running game a substantial priority. Jeanty shows elusiveness, power and vision as a runner, and he can chip in with the pass game." -- Field Yates, ESPN
Yates also noted that it's not out of the question that the Raiders go after another free agent for their running back position, which could further shake things up. Veteran names like J.K. Dobbins ad Nick Chubb are still available, after all.
Jeanty is widely considered to be the top running back prospect in this season's draft class after rushing for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns in 2024 last season. He was the runner-up for the Heisman trophy and guided Boise State to their first appearance in the College Football Playoff.
The NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 24 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.