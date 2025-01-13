NFL Draft: Ashton Jeanty Tabbed As "Best Player on the Board" For Dallas Cowboys
As the 2025 NFL Draft gets closer and closer, more and more experts are referring to Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty as the top running back in this year's class.
In their latest Mock Draft this past week, Yahoo! Sports writers Nate Tice and Charles McDonald also tabbed Jeanty as the first running back to be selected in April. Like some other outlets, McDonald believes that the Dallas Cowboys should jump on the chance to draft Jeanty with the #12 overall pick.
"Jeanty might not be the biggest need for the Cowboys, but he’s certainly the best player on the board at this point. Jeanty was one of the best players in college football this season and should immediately be one of the better running backs in the league from Day 1."
If Jeanty were to be selected at #12, it would tie the highest NFL Draft selection in Boise State history (Ryan Clady, 2008, Denver Broncos).
Jeanty led the FBS in rushing yards in 2024 with 2,601 and finished second in rushing touchdowns with 29. He also won the Maxwell Award and the Doak Walker Award in 2024.
The 2025 NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 24 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily
Memphis Running Back Mario Anderson Jr. Wins 2025 Hula Bowl Offensive MVP
Fresno State Football Lands Transfer QB E.J. Warner After Stints At Rice & Temple
Two G5 Coaches Named Finalists For 2024 Bear Bryant Coach of the Year