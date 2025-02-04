NFL Draft: Can Ashton Jeanty Fit With the Los Angeles Chargers?
Boise State's Ashton Jeanty continues to be the most sought-after running back in the 2025 NFL Draft class and the most exciting prospect in the class from a Group of Five school. Where some experts disagree, however, is the value to a team in drafting a running back with a top-ten pick, regardless of who that back is.
That's the case with ESPN's Matt Miller, who released a two-round mock draft on Monday. While many experts see Jeanty coming off of the board with one of the opening picks, Miller projects Jeanty as the #22 overall selection to the Los Angeles Chargers.
"Chargers fans should rejoice if Jeanty -- who rushed for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns as a junior -- is the pick...He is the ideal replacement for free agent J.K. Dobbins with his power, contact balance and ability to run away from defenses. Jeanty didn't add a ton in the passing game in 2024 (23 catches), but he is tailor-made for Jim Harbaugh's downhill power scheme." -- Matt Miller, ESPN NFL Writer
If the Chargers are able to select Jeanty, he would join an offense that was 17th in the NFL out of 32 teams with 1882 yards, averaging 4.1 yards per carry. They were tied for 11th in the NFL in rushing attempts with Harbaugh's team went 11-6 in 2024, losing to the Houston Texans in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs.
The 2025 NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 24 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Jeanty is expected to be Boise State's first alum selected in the first round since 2018 (Leighton Vander Esch).
