NFL Draft: Colorado State's Tory Horton Goes To Seattle Seahawks in Round 5
Colorado State Rams wide receiver Tory Horton was selected by the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Horton was was the event's 166th overall selection.
Horton began his career at Nevada where he stayed for two years and appeared in 21 games. He caught 72 balls in that span for 995 yards and ten touchdowns.
After following head coach Jay Norvell and transferring to Colorado State, Horton totaled over 1100 receiving yards in both 2022 and 2023. In those two seasons, he scored a total of 16 touchdowns. In 2024, Horton's season was cut short by injury after six games. In his final year in college, Horton 26 passes for 353 yards and a touchdown.
Horton also returned three punts for touchdowns in his time with the Rams.
Despite the injury, Horton was healthy enough to participate in the NFL Combine, where he measured 6' 2.5" and 196 pounds, with an arm length of just over 30 inches and a hand size of nine inches. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.41 seconds with a ten-yard split of 1.53 seconds and a vertical jump of 37.5".
Horton is the first Colorado State wide receiver to drafted since 2019 when Bisi Johnson was chosen by the Minnesota Vikings in the seventh round.