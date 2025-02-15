NFL Draft: ESPN Says Ashton Jeanty is Worthy of "True Round 1 Grade"
Boise State star running back Ashton Jeanty is widely considered to be the best running back in the 2025 NFL Draft class, with some outlets projecting him as a top ten selection.
While 32 players will hear their names called on the first day of this year's NFL Draft, ESPN's Matt Miller named Jeanty this week in a list of just 12 players that he deems "true first-round grades" who likely would have been first-round selections in each of the last five NFL Drafts.
"The 5-foot-9, 215-pound Jeanty is a punishing runner with patience, vision and runaway speed, and he can also catch passes out of the backfield and stand up to pass rushers while in pass protection. The Heisman runner-up is a rare, true blue-chip running back prospect." -- ESPN NFL Draft Analyst Matt Miller
MIller also compared Jeanty to current New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara. Kamara, like Jeanty, is also 215 pounds, though Kamara is an inch taller. Kamara is a five-time pro bowler and was the NFL's 2017 Rookie of the Year.
Jeanty led the FBS in rushing yards in 2024 with 2,601 and finished second in rushing touchdowns with 29. He also won the Maxwell Award and the Doak Walker Award in 2024. Jeanty led Boise State to a 12-2 record, a second consecutive Mountain West Conference championship, and a berth in the College Football Playoff.
Jeanty was one of 21 players from the Group of Five invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, which will take place in Indianapolis from February 24 through March 3. The 2025 NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 24 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily
Georgia State & Kennesaw State Football Announce Home-&-Home Series For 2026, 2028
NFL Draft: Ashton Jeanty, Seth Henigan, Mike Green Headline G5 Combine Invites
Former Boise State QB Kellen Moore Named New Orleans Saints Head Coach