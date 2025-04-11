NFL Draft Guide Names Ashton Jeanty #3 Prospect in 2025 Class
Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty was the nation's top rusher in 2024 with 2601 yards, coming just short of Barry Sanders' FBS record. Now, the bruising rusher is on the precipice of beginning his professional career at this month's NFL Draft.
This week in The Athletic's 2025 NFL Draft Guide, known as "The Beast" to regular readers, Jeanty was tabbed as the top running back and the No. 3 overall prospect in this year's class.
Writer Dan Brugler had heavy praise for Jeanty, specifically his ability to run through contact, which should serve Jeanty well at the professional level no matter where he ends up. The biggest comparison Brugler made for Jeanty was Chargers' legend LaDanian Tomlinson, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017.
"[Jeanty] trusts his vision when following his blocks, but instead of predetermining his path, he displays outstanding reactionary reads to sort, cut and create (responsible for 12 carries of 50 yards or more in 2024; no other FBS player had more than five). " -- Dane Brugler, The Athletic
Jeanty did not participate in on-field drills the NFL Combine or during Boise State's Pro Day, but his extensive body of work with the Broncos has been more than enough to set the expectations quite high.
The NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 24 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Jeanty is widely expected to be the first running back selected at the event.