NFL Draft: Mel Kiper Drops Ashton Jeanty To Denver At #20 in New Mock Draft
Boise State star and Heisman runner-up Ashton Jeanty is expected by most NFL Draft experts to be the first running back taken in April's NFL Draft. It's easy to understand why after seeing Jeanty showcase his ability to break tackles compiling 1,970 yards after contact in 2024.
Longtime ESPN Draft guru Mel Kiper released his first mock draft for the the 2025 season this week. While Kiper does have Jeanty tapped as the first running back to be selected this year, his projections see the two-time Mountain West Conference Offensive Player of the Year sitting until the 20th overall selection, belonging to the Denver Broncos. Other industry experts have projected Jeanty going as high as #6.
Kiper has usually been a believer in the idea that teams shouldn't be looking for running backs in the first round. However, he noted Jeanty's exemplary ability makes him a shoe-in for the first round among this crop of players.
"He's a top-10 prospect with incredible elusiveness...The Broncos, meanwhile, couldn't establish the run to help out rookie quarterback Bo Nix. Their running backs were in the bottom 10 in rushing yards (1,423), rushing TDs (8) and yards per carry (4.1) in 2024." -- Mel Kiper, ESPN
Jeanty led the FBS in rushing yards in 2024 with 2,601 and finished second in rushing touchdowns with 29. He also won the Maxwell Award and the Doak Walker Award in 2024. Jeanty led Boise State to a 12-2 record, a second consecutive Mountain West Conference championship, and a berth in the College Football Playoff.
Denver finished the 2024 NFL regular season 10-7, losing to the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.
The 2025 NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 24 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
