NFL Draft: Mel Kiper Sends Ashton Jeanty To Raiders at #6 in New Mock Draft
Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty set the college football world on fire in 2024, accumulating the second-most rushing yards in a season in FBS history and being named the runner-up for the Heisman trophy.
Jeanty is once again expected by national experts across the sport to be one of the top selections in the 2025 NFL Draft.
In his first 2025 Mock Draft published back in January, longtime ESPN NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper projected Jeanty to be selected by the Denver Broncos at #20 overall. In his latest mock draft released this week, Kiper adjusted his expectations, sending Jeanty to the Las Vegas Raiders at #6 overall.
Kiper noted Jeanty as a "elite playmaker" who could jumpstart the Raiders' rushing offense in the new year.
"Jeanty brings it all -- speed, power, elusiveness, contact balance and vision. He ran for 2,601 yards this past season, and he can make a dent as a pass catcher on top of that," Kiper said.
The Raiders are in need of a quarterback as well, but Kiper indicated he believes that the Raiders could likely find a worthy veteran in free agency with new head coach Pete Carroll. Las Vegas had the fewest rushing yards in the NFL in 2024 with 1357.
The Broncos star will not participate in on-field drills at this weekend's NFL combine, opting to only do interviews, meetings, and a medical evaluation during the event.
The two-time reigning Mountain West Conference Offensive Player of the Year rushed for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns in 2024, ushering Boise State’s to the #3 seed in the College Football Playoff.