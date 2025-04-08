NFL Draft: Utah State's Jalen Royals Draws Praise For Receiving Instincts
Utah State wide receiver Jalen Royals is looking to become the first Utah State player to be selected in the NFL Draft since the Green Bay Packers took quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 event.
On Monday, ESPN's Matt Bowen published his annual list of the skill superlatives for the 2025 Draft class. Bowen acknowledged Royals as the receiver in the class with the best receiving instincts.
"Royals has the coverage awareness to find open grass against zone coverage, while also using stem variations to manipulate man looks. He's a physical runner after the catch, and Royals had 126 catches over his final two seasons at Utah State." -- Matt Bowen, ESPN
Royals had a breakout campaign in 2023, catching 71 balls for 1080 yards, plus a school-record 15 touchdown catches. In 2024, he got up to 55 receptions for 834 yards and six touchdowns before an injury ended his season.
The NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 24 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Royals is expected to be a Day-Two selection.