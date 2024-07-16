NFL Writer Names Ideal Landing Spot For Colorado State WR Tory Horton
Heading into the 2024 season, a select few prospects from the G5 are already being dubbed as NFL-ready. One such player is Colorado State wide receiver and punt returner Tory Horton.
Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus recently published a list of offensive prospects who would be ideal first picks for all 32 NFL teams in the 2025 NFL Draft. Therein, Sikkema indicated that Horton would be an ideal fit for the back-to-back Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs.
"Later in Rounds 1 or 2, Colorado State wide receiver Tory Horton may be on the board. At 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, Horton can line up as an X or Z outside receiver. He has a slender build but good nuance to his routes and some of the strongest hands in the class. His skill set would pair well with the Chiefs’ existing speed."- PFF's Trevor Sikkema
Frankly, it's fairly easy to see why catching passes from Patrick Mahomes would be a good situation for the 6'2" 190-pounder.
In each of the last two seasons, Horton was a firs-team All-Mountain West selection. In that time, he has totaled 167 receptions for 2267 yards with 16 touchdowns. Horton has also returned a punt for a touchdown in each of the last two seasons.
Colorado State's 2024 season begins on August 31 at Texas.
The 2025 NFL Draft is scheduled for April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.