OFFICIAL: UTEP Announces Move To Mountain West Conference

Joe Londergan

UTEP cheerleaders perform during a game against Southern Utah at the Sun Bowl in Paso, Texas on Sept. 7, 2024.
UTEP cheerleaders perform during a game against Southern Utah at the Sun Bowl in Paso, Texas on Sept. 7, 2024. / Omar Ornelas / El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK
The UTEP Miners will officially join the Mountain West Conference as a full member.

The school announced the decision Tuesday morning with the move taking effect on July 1, 2026. The Miners will join a league that, in 2026, will consist of Air Force, Nevada, New Mexico, San Jose State, UNLV, Wyoming, and Hawaii in football.

"We are excited to welcome The University of Texas at El Paso to the Mountain West as the next step in our strategic membership initiatives," said Mountain West Commissioner Gloria Nevarez in a statement. "The addition of UTEP restores historic rivalries with several of our member institutions within the geographic footprint, provides valuable exposure in the great State of Texas, and contributes to our priority of maximizing the student-athlete academic and athletics experience."

The Mountain West still needs to add one full member to comply with NCAA rules for an FBS conference.

UTEP had previously been a member of Conference USA since 2005. They were previously members of the WAC conference, alongside several current and departing Mountain West members. The Mountain West recently announced the defections of Boise State, Colorado State, San Diego State, Utah State, and Fresno State to the Pac-12.

UTEP football continues their 2024 football season on Thursday, October 3 when they host Sam Houston.

