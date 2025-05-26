One Boise State Football Player Named Among College Football Best Non-Quarterbacks
After a 2025 campaign where they captured their second consecutive Mountain West Conference championship and represented the Group of Five, the Boise State Broncos will have to replace a few key players who are now off to the National Football League.
Namely, running back Ashton Jeanty (a first-round selection by the Las Vegas Raiders) and defensive back Ahmed Hassanein (a sixth-round selection by the Detroit Lions) will see their absences felt. However, the Broncos do return several notable names that national media have taken notice of.
Redshirt junior defensive end Jayden Virgin-Morgan returns to Spencer Danielson's team after an All-Mountain West First Team nod in a 2024 campaign where he posted 40 tackles with 15.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks in 2025. He led the Broncos in the latter two categories. Virgin-Morgan was recognized this week by ESPN's Adam Rittenberg as one of the best athletes in college football who does not play the quarterback position.
Rittenberg noted that the 6'3" 245-pound Virgin-Morgan "shined during his first full season as a starter" adding that the former four-star recruit "had a dominant midseason stretch in league play, recording eight sacks, including 2.5 against Hawai'i, over five games."
Boise State led the nation in sacks in 2024 with a total of 55 and an average of 3.93 per game.
The Broncos open the 2025 season on Thursday, August 28 on the road at the University of South Florida.