Opinion: San Jose State is One of College Football's Most Underrated Teams in 2025
College football’s offseason is a long haul, but it allows time to reflect, project, and predict based on what we have seen in previous seasons.
In this season's hunt for the College Football Playoff, teams considered among the favorites in the Group of Five are Boise State, Tulane, and Memphis. But one team has truly flown under the radar, and could be college football’s sneakiest team in 2025.
San Jose State has quietly prepared for what could be a very strong 2025 season, and hardly anybody is talking about it.
Last season, the Spartans began the year predicted to finish 10th in the Mountain West, with a new head coach starting over in system that looked very different from what Ken Niumatalolo ran at Navy. However, against the odds, San Jose State put together a winning season in 2024.
Niumatalolo led the Spartans to a 7-6 record, filled with some key wins. They took down Stanford, Oregon State, Wyoming, and Air Force en route to a great season. It was heavily overlooked due to a 5OT thriller in the Hawaii Bowl, where the Spartans fell just short.
Over the offseason, they lost the premier piece of last season, Biletnikoff Award Finalist Nick Nash. Replacing his production will be a job done by committee. The Spartans also brought in some solid defensive pieces to further establish that side of the ball.
Additionally, starting quarterback Walker Eget returns - a growing rarity in college football. They also return running back Floyd Chalk IV, linebackers Jordan Pollard and Taniela Latu, and other star players that will reinforce the Spartans.
It was an objectively successful offseason, but it's not the sole reason for raised expectations. San Jose State's schedule is also easier than it may look, despite the Spartans being inside the top 50 in ESPN's Strength of Schedule rankings.
Next season, San Jose State plays Central Michigan, Texas, Idaho, and Stanford in non-conference play. Playing at home, the Spartans will be somewhat heavy favorites against the Chippewas and Vandals. The Spartans also beat Stanford last year, and could easily take them down again in 2025. Now playing Texas on the road is obviously an incredibly tough test that will almost surely end in a loss, but it provides experience for the long road ahead of them.
San Jose State gets to conference play, and should be favored in most, if not all of their Mountain West games. They get to avoid Boise State, UNLV, and Colorado State, which would have made things a lot more difficult. This will put them in a strong position in the race for a spot in the Mountain West Championship Game.
To make matters even better, they get to play the tougher games at home, such as Fresno State and Air Force. The toughest road game for the Spartans is San Diego State, who is ranked eighth in the conference preseason poll.
The schedule should provide a confident path to another bowl game, but also still provides character-building tests when they go on the road to Texas and Stanford.
If they play their cards right, the Spartans could see themselves in the Mountain West Championship in December. If they get that far and manage to pick up a win, they may even see themselves in the College Football Playoff next season, which would surely encapsulate a legendary season.