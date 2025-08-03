G5 Football Daily

Opinion: What Are the Best Group of Five Stadiums in College Football?

Lucca Mazzie

Dec 27, 2024; Memphis, TN, USA; Overlook of Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium before the game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Texas Tech Red Raiders
Dec 27, 2024; Memphis, TN, USA; Overlook of Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium before the game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Texas Tech Red Raiders Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
One of the coolest things about college football has to be their stadiums. Many college towns, often smaller cities, have built 100,000 seat cathedrals that host America’s favorite sport.

Of course, the Big House in Ann Arbor, Ohio Stadium in Columbus, and Kyle Field in College Station get tons of praise, but many of the smaller schools also have some incredible fields.

Let’s take a look at the top Group of Five stadiums in America, and decide which school truly is the best host for college football.

A quick disclaimer, schools such as Temple, UNLV, and USF that play in NFL stadiums do not count.

Albertsons Stadium (Boise State)

Boise State Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson (l) walk off the field after the contest.
Sep 28, 2024; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson (l) walk off the field after the contest versus the Washington State Cougars at Albertsons Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-Imagn Images / Brian Losness-Imagn Images

Albertsons Stadium in Boise is easily the most iconic stadium in the Group of Five. The iconic blue field paired with a massive infrastructure makes for a great experience. Not to mention that the Broncos always seem to have incredible teams, meaning the stadium has played host to some of the most iconic games in Mountain West history.

The Alamodome (UTSA)

Army Black Knights head coach Jeff Monken celebrates a 37-29 victory against the UTSA Roadrunners.
Sep 15, 2023; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Army Black Knights head coach Jeff Monken celebrates a 37-29 victory against the UTSA Roadrunners at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images / Danny Wild-Imagn Images

The city of San Antonio built The Alamodome with the hopes that they could bring an NFL team to the city. However, the plans fell through and it now plays host to UTSA. It is also the biggest G5 stadium in America, seating an incredible 65,000 seats, more than many schools from the Power Conferences.

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium (Memphis)

Overlook of Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium before the game between Arkansas and Texas Tech.
Dec 27, 2024; Memphis, TN, USA; Overlook of Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium before the game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Texas Tech Red Raiders Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Memphis Tigers have the second biggest stadium in the G5, seating 62,000. The massive bowl shape provides for a loud atmosphere, where sound reflects off the walls, giving the Tigers a massive home field advantage. This stadium also hosts the Liberty Bowl every season.

Sun Bowl (UTEP)

The UTEP football team warms up before their game against FIU on Oct. 16, 2024, at the Sun Bowl.
The UTEP football team warms up before their game against FIU on Oct. 16, 2024, at the Sun Bowl. / GABY VELASQUEZ/ EL PASO TIMES / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

College football’s most scenic stadium, the UTEP Miners play in the Sun Bowl, a phenomenal landmark. The stadium is built on the side of a mountain in the desert, providing for unique and incredible vibes during game day. This stadium also hosts the historic Sun Bowl game every year.

Flagler Credit Union Stadium (FAU)

Florida Atlantic University Football Head Coach Tom Herman talks to the team after a game at FAU Stadium in April 2024.
Florida Atlantic University Football Head Coach Tom Herman talks to the team after a game at FAU Stadium in April 2024. / Jeff Romance / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Located in Boca Raton, Florida Atlantic University stadium is located near the beach, and surely gives off those vibes. The palm trees and tropical vibe play to the aesthetic of competing at FAU. It truly provides for a fun time watching some college football, in a tropical location.

Published
Lucca Mazzie
LUCCA MAZZIE

Born in Menlo Park, California, Lucca is a 16 year old sports journalist who has done past work for College and High School Sports. He has covered teams such as Stanford, Michigan State, and Saint Mary's, while mainly focusing on Football, Basketball, and Baseball.

