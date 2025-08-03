Opinion: What Are the Best Group of Five Stadiums in College Football?
One of the coolest things about college football has to be their stadiums. Many college towns, often smaller cities, have built 100,000 seat cathedrals that host America’s favorite sport.
Of course, the Big House in Ann Arbor, Ohio Stadium in Columbus, and Kyle Field in College Station get tons of praise, but many of the smaller schools also have some incredible fields.
Let’s take a look at the top Group of Five stadiums in America, and decide which school truly is the best host for college football.
A quick disclaimer, schools such as Temple, UNLV, and USF that play in NFL stadiums do not count.
Albertsons Stadium (Boise State)
Albertsons Stadium in Boise is easily the most iconic stadium in the Group of Five. The iconic blue field paired with a massive infrastructure makes for a great experience. Not to mention that the Broncos always seem to have incredible teams, meaning the stadium has played host to some of the most iconic games in Mountain West history.
The Alamodome (UTSA)
The city of San Antonio built The Alamodome with the hopes that they could bring an NFL team to the city. However, the plans fell through and it now plays host to UTSA. It is also the biggest G5 stadium in America, seating an incredible 65,000 seats, more than many schools from the Power Conferences.
Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium (Memphis)
The Memphis Tigers have the second biggest stadium in the G5, seating 62,000. The massive bowl shape provides for a loud atmosphere, where sound reflects off the walls, giving the Tigers a massive home field advantage. This stadium also hosts the Liberty Bowl every season.
Sun Bowl (UTEP)
College football’s most scenic stadium, the UTEP Miners play in the Sun Bowl, a phenomenal landmark. The stadium is built on the side of a mountain in the desert, providing for unique and incredible vibes during game day. This stadium also hosts the historic Sun Bowl game every year.
Flagler Credit Union Stadium (FAU)
Located in Boca Raton, Florida Atlantic University stadium is located near the beach, and surely gives off those vibes. The palm trees and tropical vibe play to the aesthetic of competing at FAU. It truly provides for a fun time watching some college football, in a tropical location.