PFF Names Boise State's Ashton Jeanty #2 College Football Player From 2024
In 2024, Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty was the nation's top college running back, winning the Maxwell Award and the Doak Walker Award as he led the nation in rushing with over 2600 yards. Falling just short of Barry Sanders' FBS records for rushing yards in a season, Jeanty also finished second in the voting for this season's Heisman Trophy, which was awarded to Colorado WR/DB Travis Hunter.
This week, Pro Football Focus named their top 101 players from the 2024 college football season. Jeanty was ranked second on that list, just behind Hunter.
"Jeanty turned in an all-time great season and reset the PFF rushing grade record at 96.6. He also set the PFF College record in yards after contact and missed tackles forced by wide margins while challenging Barry Sanders’ single-season rushing record. We may not see another performance like Jeanty had this year for a long time." -- Pro Football Focus
PFF noted in their list that the rankings are determined by several factors, including their PFF grades throughout the season. Jeanty was one of four running backs included in PFF's top twenty, including Arizona State's Cam Skattebo (#4), North Carolina's Omarion Hampton (#17), and Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love (#19).
The 5'9" 215-pound power runner averaged a whopping 6.9 yards per attempt over the course of the season and scored 29 rushing touchdowns, second in the FBS.
Jeanty is widely expected to be the first running back selected in April's NFL Draft, and could even be a top ten selection. PFF also calls Jeanty the #5 overall prospect in the 2025 class.
