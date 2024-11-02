RECAP: #15 Boise State Rolls Over San Diego State With Career Day From Maddux Madsen
The #15 Boise State Broncos improved to 7-1 on Friday night, their best start since the 2019 season. Spencer Danielson's team claimed a 56-24 win over the San Diego State Aztecs.
It was a solid enough performance for Broncos' star running back Ashton Jeanty, who finished with 31 carries for 149 yards and two touchdowns, as well as two catches for 31 yards.
However, what really jumped out from Boise State's win was the play of quarterback Maddux Madsen. Madsen finished with career highs in completions (24), passing yards (307), and touchdown passes (4). Madsen led an offensive performance that ended with 541 total yards for the Broncos. BSU were also a perfect seven-for-seven on red zone trips that moved them one step closer to another Mountain West title and a berth in the College Football Playoff.
On Boise State's first possession of the game, the Broncos marched down the field, moving the ball 66 yards in eight plays. The drive ended in an 18-yard touchdown pass from Madsen to Latrell Caples. Caples added his second touchdown catch of the day on Boise State's second possession, nabbing a 19-yard reception in the end zone as the SDSU defense bit on a fake to Jeanty.
The Broncos started to pour it on at that point, as Broncos defensive back A'Marion McCoy picked of SDSU's Danny O'Neil and returned it 35 yards to the end zone.
The Broncos picked it off again on the next SDSU possession to end the first quarter. This time it was Alex Teubner at the Boise State 42-yard line. That drive also resulted in Madsen's third touchdown pass, this time to Prince Strachan from 14 yards away.
The Aztecs actually got some momentum going in the second quarter. SDSU got on the board with their fifth possession, when a 40-yard reception by Jordan Napier set up a 27-yard field goal. Then, after forcing a Boise State punt, Marquez Cooper had a 42-yard rush to get into the red zone, then followed it up with a six-yard touchdown rush.
In the final minute of the first half, Madsen and Caples connected yet again on a play action call, this time from 14 yards away to extend the Boise State lead before the break.
Caples would end the game with six catches for 90 yards and three touchdowns, all career highs.
To start the second half, Jeanty finally got going in the running game, picking up 54 yards and a touchdown on Boise State's first possession.
The teams traded punts for the rest of the third quarter. Then in the fourth quarter, Ashton Jeanty struck again, reaching the end zone on a short speed-option play at the end of a 13-play, 90-yard drive.
SDSU got one back with 7:35 remaining, with Napier once again making a big catch. This time it was a 30-yard grab in traffic in the end zone.
Madsen's day ended there, with USC transfer Malachi Nelson entering at quarterback. The same happened at other spots for the Broncos at that point. Nelson and running back Tyler Crowe mounted an eight-play, 75-yard touchdown drive for an exclamation point. Crowe capped it off with a two-yard rush.
SDSU added one more score with another long touchdown pass from O'Neil to Mekhi Shaw in the final 30 seconds, bringing the final to 56-24.
Boise State continue their home stand at home next week, hosting Nevada on Saturday, November 9. A kickoff time has not yet been announced.
Meanwhile, San Diego State fall to 3-5 on the year and suffer their first conference loss of the season. They have another Friday game next week, hosting New Mexico on FS1 at 7:30 PM PT.
